Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe's CEO steps down

15 September 2021

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd has announced the resignation of its CEO, Precious Murena, with effect from 9 September. Precious Murena joined the company in 2011 and became CEO in 2020.

Amr Elmowafy Aly Mowafy, currently Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer in the interim until the appointment of the substantive CEO.

