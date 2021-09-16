CemNet.com » Cement News » Belarus cement exports up 54% in 7M21

Belarus cement exports up 54% in 7M21
By ICR Newsroom
16 September 2021


Cement exports from Belarus increased by 53.7 per cent YoY in the January-July 2021 period, according to Belarusian Cement Co. Total cement shipments increased 110 per cent and total sales surpassed BYN14.1m (US$5.7m), reflecting a profit margin of 8.9 per cent.

The company’s cement production advanced by 4.6 per cent, while its lime and chalk output were up by 7.9 and 9.5 per cent, respectively.

