Intercem Engineering delivers InterHop

20 September 2021

Intercem Engineering GmbH has delivered an InterHop for fast truck loading and dust-free operation to Terminal Vracquier Abidjan – Sea Invest (TVA) of Côte d’Ivoire.

The InterHop raw material receiving hopper guarantees that 30t of material can be unloaded in less than 30s. Truck loading is possible as well as direct feed via belt conveyor to raw material silo.

The grab feeding opening has a diameter of 9m and a height feeding opening. The inlet (grate size) is 6.5 x 6.5m and the height of the inlet (grate size) is 15m. The overall dimensions (with walkways) are 10 x 17.8m. The hopper has a capacity of 65m3 (for materials with a density of 1.2-1.4kg/dm3) and its weight is approximately 215t.

Commissioning took place in July 2021 and the InterHop has operated successfully since then.

