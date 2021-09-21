BUA Cement signs 70MW Wärtsilä power plant agreement

BUA has signed an agreement with Wärtsilä OY of Finland for the construction of a 70MW dual-fuel power plant for the BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 in Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria.

This will be the second plant to be constructed by Wärtsilä for BUA Cement – the first being the BUA Cement Sokoto power plant scheduled to be commissioned alongside the plant in November 2021.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Cement Plc, said BUA Cement will continue to invest strategically in the west African cement industry to enable it to bridge the huge infrastructure and housing deficit.

According to Mr Rabiu, “BUA Cement is happy and pleased with the progress that Wärtsilä made with the construction of the power plant we initially purchased for our BUA Cement Sokoto Line 3 which we expect will begin commissioning by November alongside the power plant. We believe Wartsila will bring the same level of efficiency, technical expertise and professionalism to bear in ensuring that this new power plant for the 3Mta BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 will be completed on schedule by the end of next year as we look towards bringing BUA's total capacity in its Sokoto plant to 8Mta by early 2023 and 17Mta across all its plants by the same time.”

