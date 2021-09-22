Lehigh Cement launches new EcoCemPlC™ bag

22 September 2021

Lehigh Hanson (HeidelbergCement group) has released a new bag design for Lehigh Cement’s EcoCemPLC™, marketed as the greener alternative to ordinary Portland cement.

The redesign comes as part of Lehigh Hanson's ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and offering more sustainable options for its cement products, which are typically used in mortars, grout, precast and ready-mixed concrete, paving applications, soil stabilisation and concrete blocks and pavers.



"The new bag design and transition to EcoCemPLC™ is about more than aesthetics — it's about clearly communicating the proven benefits of EcoCemPLC™ to sustainably minded customers," said Alex Car, president of Lehigh Hanson’s Northeast Region.

Features of the refreshed packaging design for EcoCemPLC™ include the ‘reduced carbon footprint’ icon, featured prominently in the new bag design to emphasise EcoCemPLC™’s demonstrated carbon-reduction benefit: about a 10 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions versus ordinary Portland cement.

The product is also now easily identifiable as a Portland limestone cement, which contains about 10 per cent more limestone content than ordinary Type I & II Portland cement.

The newly-designed EcoCemPLC™ bag will hit big-box US stores and dealers in October.

Published under