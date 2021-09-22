Dangote Cement appoints new deputy group MD

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement has appointed Philip Mathew as its new deputy group managing director and CEO, with effect from 15 September 2021.
Mr Mathew has 34 years of working experience in global and regional cement industries, and has been involved in project management from feasibility to commissioning and stabilisation, according to the group.
