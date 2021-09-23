Raysut Cement Co plans Duqm grinding plant start up for 4Q21

23 September 2021

Raysut Cement Co's (RCC) US$30m Duqm grinding unit in Oman will come on-stream in the 4Q21. The Duqm plant will raise RCC’s group output to 7.4Mta, and help the company raise production to 10Mta by 2022.

“Duqm plant will add another 1Mta to our capacity, helping us cater to Oman and other regional markets with increased supplies, where construction activity is poised to pick up in post-pandemic resurgence,” said Mr Joey Ghose, group CEO of RCC.

As part of developing the Duqm plant, RCC had signed a land lease and Port of Terminal services agreement with Port of Duqm Co SAOC. The new grinding unit will also complement RCC’s expansion and new investments and acquisitions in Oman, Asia and east Africa.

Last year, RCC had acquired Sohar Cement Co SAOG in Oman at US$60m. It is also developing a new greenfield 1.2Mta cement plant near Tbilisi, Georgia, at an investment of US$200m. A majority takeover of LafargeHolcim’s cement terminal at Thilafushi Islands in the Maldives and an investment of US$40m in a grinding unit in Berbera, Somaliland, are other RCC projects.

