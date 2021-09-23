Askari Cement orders three new cement mills

23 September 2021

Pakistan’s Askari Cement Ltd has ordered three MVR vertical roller mills from Gebr Pfeiffer for its plant in Nizampur.



Two of the mills are MVR 5000 C-4 cement mills, which together grind 360tph of cement to a fineness of 3250cm²/g according to Blaine. The other is an MVR 5000 R-4 raw mill for grinding 520tph of raw material to a fineness of 12 per cent R90µm. A SLS V high-efficiency classifier will also be installed on all three mills.



The order is being handled by China’s Hefei Cement Research and Design Institute. Commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Published under