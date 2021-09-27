CemNet.com » Cement News » Fives Pillard burner is commissioned in east Asia

Fives Pillard burner is commissioned in east Asia

27 September 2021


Fives Pillard reports it has commissioned a Novaflam® Evolution burner for a cement plant in east Asia.

Due to the travel restrictions linked to the health crisis, this commissioning was carried out remotely with the cooperation of the customer.

The 143MW coal/petcoke Pillard Novaflam® Evolution burner, with oil as start-up, was supplied as a replacement for an old competitor's burner. The aim of this replacement was to increase the kiln capacity to 9000 ,tpd without impacting its NOx emissions while maintaining a clinker quality despite a high sulphur content in the petcoke.

The installation is now in production and will be optimised in the coming weeks.

