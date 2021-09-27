Holcim Croatia to invest HRK9.6m in low-carbon cement

Holcim Croatia will invest HRK9.6m (US$1.5m) in a project to develop low-carbon cement production. Around 35 per cent of this amount will be a HRK3.3m grant from Innovation Norway.



The company plans the launch of to new brands of low-carbon cement. The project will see the construction of a closed warehouse for mineral additives and a new transportation system for their dosage.



A successful outcome of the project will enable the company to boost competitiveness, reduce CO 2 emissions and lower electricity consumption.

