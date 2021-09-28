Ecocem appoints Benelux MD and technical director

28 September 2021

Ecocem is appointing Paul Roos as Ecocem Benelux Managing Director and Joris Schoon as Technical Developer.

Prior to this appointment, Paul was the EMEA Commercial Director at Huntsman Corp. At Ecocem, Paul will be responsible for managing Ecocem Benelux, focussing on the roll out of innovation solutions across this region.

Joris Schoon joins as Low Carbon Cements and Concrete Technical Developer. Joris has a PhD in civil engineering, specialising in concrete and environment, and more than 20 years of industry experience. Based in Belgium, he will focus on introducing Ecocem innovation technologies into the market.

These appointments follow the recent announcement of Pat Cox, former President and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and former Teachta Dála (TD), as Ecocem Chair.

Donal O'Riain, founder and Managing Director of Ecocem, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul and Joris to the team at a time of rapid growth for Ecocem. Benelux is a key growth market for us, and Paul’s experience makes him the right person to take us into this next chapter. At the same time, Joris brings with him a wealth of expertise that will allow us to truly show case our innovative core."

