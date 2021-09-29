Ghana cement factory needs US$4m to be resurrected

The pozzolana cement factory established by the Building and Road Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-BRRI), and abandoned earlier this year because of a lack of investment, requires US$4m to be resurrected, said CSIR-BRRI Director, Dr Daniel Asenso-Gyembibi.

Situated in Gomoa Mprumem in the central region, the CSIR-BRRI plant requires revamping for commercial cement production but has failed to attract investment despite the CSR-BRRI having already pumped GHS1.5m (US$250,000) into the project.

