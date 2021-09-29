HeidelbergCement acquires minority stake in Command Alkon

29 September 2021

HeidelbergCement has signed an agreement to acquire 45 per cent of Command Alkon, a leading supplier of comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials. Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, will retain the majority ownership.

As a group, Thoma Bravo, HeidelbergCement and Command Alkon expect to continue to accelerate Command Alkon’s strategy to deliver best-in-class, cloud-based solutions to better serve its customers, according to a press release. HeidelbergCement expects its global reach and product adoption to further enable Command Alkon to scale its solutions and drive growth.

“As part of our strategy “Beyond 2020”, our clear goal is to become the first industrial tech company in our sector,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. “We have made significant progress in our independently developed HConnect digital customer experience since its development in 2018. The investment in Command Alkon and the partnership with Thoma Bravo now allows us to monetise the hidden potential of our assets and translate it into a new growth path for HeidelbergCement. Together, we will build the digital ecosystem of the future for the heavy building materials industry.”

Command Alkon has the largest installed software base in the heavy building materials supply chain sector, with more than 2500 customers globally. Its product portfolio includes software and technology for plant and site automation, materials ordering and scheduling, inventory and mix management, trucking logistics and fleet optimisation, office and field operations, reporting and analytics.

