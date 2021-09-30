Bruks Siwertell delivers ship unloader to Ozinga

Bruks Siwertell has delivered a Siwertell road-mobile ship unloader to Ozinga. The next-generation unit promises to secure environmentally-friendly cement handling for the company in the USA.

Ordered in 2020 and delivered later in the same year, the 5000 S road-mobile unloader offers totally enclosed, environment-friendly cement handling operations, with the unit delivering a continuous rated unloading capacity of 300tph for vessels up to 5000dwt.

"This is Ozinga's first Siwertell ship unloader," says Ken Upchurch, VP Sales and Marketing, Bruks Siwertell. "The Ozinga team invested time in researching various types of unloading equipment and concluded that the Siwertell road-mobile unloader was the best solution for its application."

