Penta Engineering appoints senior structural engineer

01 October 2021

Penta Engineering Corp appoints Dian Delchev PE as Senior Structural Engineer rejoining the structural department.

His experience includes structural design of large process ductwork, bulk material steel bins, and response spectrum and time-history analysis of structures and foundations supporting vibrating equipment.

He holds a MSc in Civil Engineering and a BSc in Structural Engineering, Civil Engineering.

