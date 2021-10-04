CemNet.com » Cement News » Märker Zement's new kiln is lifted into position

Märker Zement's new kiln is lifted into position
04 October 2021


SGS Industrial Services GmbH has announced that the next major steps at the construction site in Harburg, Germany, for Märker Zement’s new kiln line have been achieved.

The local SGS team successfully lifted the first part and second part of the new rotary kiln. The first part alone had a length of 36m and a weight of 190t, and the second had a length of 25m and weighed 120t. With two mobile cranes the two parts were lifted and positioned. 

