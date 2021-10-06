SBTi validates Cemex's 2030 global emission targets

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has validated Cemex’s 2030 global emissions targets. Cemex’s targets are in accordance with the Paris Agreement, citing global warming to well below 2˚C and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5˚C.

Cemex has a net greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction target of 40 per cent by 2030 compared to its 1990 base line. Under scope 1, this means a reduction in direct GHG emissions of 20 per cent per tonne of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2020 base year. Cemex is also reducing its indirect electricity GHG emissions under scope 2 by 42 per cent by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

Under the Future in Action programme, Cemex has a climate action target of below 475kg CO 2 , reducing its CO 2 emissions by more than 40 per cent by 2030. The company’s clean electricity consumption is to be increased from 29 to 55 per cent by 2030.

