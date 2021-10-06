West China Cement signs MoU for four projects worth US$800m

06 October 2021

The government of Mozambique and West China Cement have reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding regarding four industrial investment and development projects, with a total value of US$800m.



The projects include a cement plant, a thermal energy generation facility and two glass factories.



"The group of West China Cement intends to continue its investments in Mozambique, attentive to the good business environment and to one of the government’s five-year goals, which is to generate more jobs," said the country’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Carlos Mesquita.



West China Cement is also the majority shareholder of the Dugongo Cement Factory in Maputo.

Published under