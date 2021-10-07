Titan receives its first LNG tractor for cement transport

07 October 2021

Titan Cement Group has acquired its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tractor for cement transport within Greece, a pilot action in collaboration with BlueFuel and the Sarakakis Business Group, importer of Volvo equipment.



In addition to the reduction of operating and maintenance costs, through the use of LNG in heavy vehicles, a reduction of up to 25 per cent in CO 2 emissions is achieved. At the same time, the emissions of sulphur oxides and microparticles are eliminated, while NO x emissions are reduced by 80 per cent. Another benefit, especially important in the urban environment, is the reduction of noise by 50 per cent.

Volvo Trucks’ FH LNG tractor offers high efficiencies and reliability in long-distance transport. For the supply of LNG, Titan and BlueFuel, will use the network of 'Elfin' gas stations, to start the supply of LNG in 2022.

