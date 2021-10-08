Cem'In'Eu awarded damages in competition lawsuit

08 October 2021

The Saint-Nazaire Commercial Court, France, has dismissed all of LafargeHolcim's claims that Cem'In'Eu had been acted unfairly in competition following a claim made in July 2019.

The judgement of 28 April 2021 dismissed all of the claims made by Lafarge Holcim Ciments and Lafarge Holcim Distribution in the lawsuit between them and Cem’In’Eu and all of its different group entities including Cem'In'Log. Furthermore, LafargeHolcim has been ordered to pay damages as well as legal costs in respect of 'Article 700' of EUR54,500 to Aliénor Ciments and to refund the legal costs of each of the entities assigned. Upon expiry of the prescriptive period allowed for appeal, Holcim has not appealled.

The Saint-Nazaire Commercial Court judged that Cem'In'Eu as being innovative in its actions regarding the proximity of the locations for cement bagging, its environmental advantages of maritime, rail or river transport as well as its bagging process and clinker grinding process, which locally represent lower carbon emissions.

Published under