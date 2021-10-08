Taiwan's producers see mixed September results

Taiwan’s Asia Cement has reported a 7.9 per cent YoY rise in September revenue to TWD7.83bn (US$278.97m) from TWD7.26bn in the year-ago period. In the first nine months of the year, revenue increased 13.3 per cent to TWD61.81bn from TWD54.56bn.



Universal Cement saw revenue advance 17.2 per cent YoY in September to TWD528.3m, while its 9M21 revenue was up 12.1 per cent to TWD4.36bn from TWD3.89bn.



Elsewhere, Lucky Cement announced a 29 per cent decline in revenue for September to TWD269.96m from TWD380.77m. The company’s 9M revenue fell 13.5 per cent to TWD2.91bn from TWD3.36bn in the 9M20.

