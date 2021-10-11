CemNet.com » Cement News » Sinoma TCDRI receives Conch order for raw material roller presses

Sinoma TCDRI receives Conch order for raw material roller presses

11 October 2021


Sinoma Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute (TCDRI) has signed the equipment supply contract for the technical modification of a raw material roller press with Lianyuan Conch and three other cement production enterprises of the Conch Group in July 2021. 

The projects are located in Anhui and Hunan provinces of China. It is reported that the supply of four sets of specifications for TRP220-160 roller press, designed output of 500-580tph.

It is expected to be delivered in October 2021. Conch Cement plans to start commissioning and production in early 2021.

TCDRI's TRP220-160 roller press

