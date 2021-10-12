Exergy International appoints a new CEO

Exergy International, a leading provider of new-generation ORC power plants, a company jointly invested in by Tica Group and Golden Eagle Group, has named Dario Puglisi as Chief Executive Officer.

In his role, Dario Puglisi will lead the company and its management on a new path of growth and development in the sustainable energy market to address the challenges of the energy transition and become one of its players worldwide.

Dario Puglisi, class of '68, with a degree in Engineering obtained from Politecnico di Milano University, has extensive technical and management skills in the EPC sector for large industrial, oil and gas plants and infrastructures, gained while working in major corporations such as Tecnimont and Techint.

