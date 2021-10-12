GCCA accelerates global CO2 emission reduction

12 October 2021

Forty of the world’s leading cement and concrete manufacturers have joined forces to accelerate the shift to greener concrete by pledging to cut CO 2 emissions by a further 25 per cent by 2030, marking a decisive step in the race to ‘Net Zero’ concrete by 2050, says the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)

The move by the members of the GCCA marks the biggest global commitment by an industry to net zero so far – bringing together companies from the Americas, Africa, Asia, including India and China, and Europe.

The GCCA has published a detailed roadmap that sets out the path that the industry will follow to fully decarbonise by 2050, a target aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5˚C. The roadmap actions between now and 2030 will prevent almost 5bnt of carbon from entering the atmosphere compared to a business-as-usual scenario, equivalent to the CO 2 emissions of almost 15 billion flights from Paris to New York.

The new 2030 commitment by the GCCA outlines a significant acceleration in the pace of industry decarbonisation. The roadmap to get there is built around a seven-point plan that relies on ambitious yet achievable actions to reduce the amount of CO 2 intensive clinker in cement, significantly reduce fossil fuel use in manufacturing, and accelerate innovation in products, process efficiency and breakthrough technologies including carbon capture.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA CEO, said: “Global cooperation on decarbonising concrete is a necessity, as countries developing their infrastructure and housing will be the biggest users of concrete in the coming decades. I am proud of the commitment made by our members today to take decisive action and accelerate industry decarbonisation between now and 2030, an important milestone towards the ultimate goal of net zero concrete. I envision a world in the not too distant future where the foundation of a sustainable, zero carbon global economy will literally be built with green concrete.

“We now need governments around the world to work with us and use their huge procurement power to advocate for low carbon concrete in their infrastructure and housing needs. We require their support to change regulation that limits the use of recycled materials and impedes the transition to a low carbon and circular economy,”added Mr Guillot.

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, commented: “I invite all cement companies to join this vital endeavour. The transition cost should not be borne only by the first movers. I call on all governments and relevant actors to align public and private finance and procurement to create strong markets for net zero-aligned industrial production and develop national sectoral roadmaps towards net zero emissions. Three quarters of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 has yet to be built. Without credible action now, future generations will have no liveable planet to build upon. The United Nations stands ready to support you in accelerating the transformation of your industry.”

Cao Jianglin, CEO of China National Building Material Company Ltd (CNBM), said: “This is a landmark for industry co-operation in decarbonisation. As part of a global industry, it will need collaboration across our sector to achieve it. As one of the leading cement and concrete producers in China, we will play our part in decarbonising the industry.”

Albert Manifold, GCCA President and group CEO of CRH plc, said: “This Roadmap represents a clear commitment to positive change across our industry and will allow us to sustainably transition to net zero while continuing to supply society with the concrete it needs to grow and prosper.”

