Titan Cement Group joins Business Ambition for 1.5°C

14 October 2021

Titan Cement Group signed 'Business Ambition for 1.5˚C', a global campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition, joining a number of leading companies worldwide that are committed to keeping global warming to 1.5°C and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

By signing Business Ambition for 1.5°C, Titan also joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) 'Race to Zero' global campaign, which encourages more companies, governments and financial and educational institutions to come together and act for a healthier planet with zero carbon emissions, ahead of the COP26.

