Oman Cement reports flat net profit in 9M21

14 October 2021

Oman Cement has posted a net profit after tax of OMR2.8m (US$7.28m) in the first nine months of the year, which is flat compared to OMR2.8m seen in the year-ago period.



Total revenue for January-September 2021 was down 9.3 per cent YoY to OMR35.3m from OMR38.9m in the 9M20.

