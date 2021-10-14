CemNet.com » Cement News » Oman Cement reports flat net profit in 9M21

14 October 2021


Oman Cement has posted a net profit after tax of OMR2.8m (US$7.28m) in the first nine months of the year, which is flat compared to OMR2.8m seen in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for January-September 2021 was down 9.3 per cent YoY to OMR35.3m from OMR38.9m in the 9M20.

