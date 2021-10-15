Nuvoco Vistas MD supports Gati Shakti National Master plan

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd's Managing Director, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, supports the Indian government’s announcement for a national infrastructure masterplan.



Indian Prime Minister, Narenda Modi, has launched an INR100trn (US$1.33trn) national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. PM Gati Shakti, as the infrastructure programme is called, will target logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce turnaround times, Mr Modi said.



Mr Krishnaswamy said: "The Gati Shakti National Master plan is a visionary infrastructure initiative on behalf of the government. It will lend much-needed power, speed, and efficiency to mega infrastructure projects, launching India on the path to economic success. The plan to bring 16 ministries under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) umbrella is a truly revolutionary idea as it will serve as the foundation of next-generation infrastructure development and multi-level connectivity across sectors.



“Revamping infrastructure is the key to boosting any economy, and with the PM's Gatishakti plan, India's ambition of becoming a global superpower is now within grasp," added Mr Krishnaswamy.

