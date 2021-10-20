CemNet.com » Cement News » Anhui Panjing Cement repeats KHD order for a production line optimisation

Anhui Panjing Cement repeats KHD order for a production line optimisation

20 October 2021


KHD (Humboldt Wedag India in collaboration with AVIC) has received another pyroprocess modification order from Anhui Panjing Cement Ltd Co. The follow-up project is the result of the successful completion of another successful pyroprocess upgrade project in 2020-21.
 
The new modernisation project will reuse as much of the existing equipment as possible. As Kiln Line 1 is almost identical to Line 2 (before its modification) this efficiency enhancing project will use almost the same equipment. The project scope contains:
·  new triple cyclones in conjunction with existing preheater top stage twin cyclones
·  partial modification of downcomer duct
·  new preheater fan
·  optimised and larger dip tubes for existing cyclones
·  new PYROBOX calciner firing system
·  new raw meal pipes for the two lowest cyclone stages
·  calciner modification within the existing preheater building
·  new kiln drive system.
 
The overall design and engineering, including delivery of key components is scheduled to be completed before January 2022. 

