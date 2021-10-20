Malabar Cements meets opposition against new mine

20 October 2021

India’s BJP district committee has opposed the move to open a new limestone mine in Walayar forest, Kerala, for Malabar Cements Ltd (MCL).

The current mining permission for MCL will end in 2023. Therefore, moves are reportedly being made to open a new mine in nearby Pandarathumala, with MCL seeking permission from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment. However, the party has stated that it is an ecologically sensitive area and no mining should be allowed.

In response, employees of MCL noted that the non-availability of limestone threatens the survival the company and would put more than 1000 workers out of a job, according to The Times of India.

Published under