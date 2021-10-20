ACC reports 6% rise in EBITDA for the 3Q21

20 October 2021

India’s ACC has reported a 6.1 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA to INR7.12bn (US$95.03m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to INR6.71bn in the year-ago period. Profit after tax advanced 23.6 per cent YoY to INR4.5bn from INR3.64bn.



"ACC has recorded a solid performance during the quarter through operational excellence and a focus on sustainability while meeting customers’ needs. Despite a steep increase in fuel costs, our cost efficiency measures under project ‘Parvat’ have enabled us to maintain robust performance," said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO.



Net sales for the quarter were up 5.4 per cent to INR36.53bn from INR34.68bn. Cement sales volumes saw a modest increase to 6.57Mt from 6.49Mt in the July-September 2020 period.

Published under