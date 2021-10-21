HyNet North West consortium chosen for CCUS funding scheme

21 October 2021

Hanson UK (HeidelbergCement) and its partners in the HyNet North West consortium have been chosen for funding under the British government’s carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process.

The announcement will result in economic benefits to the region, safeguarding existing jobs and creating around 6000 new employment opportunities. It also gives Hanson the confidence to invest in a carbon capture plant at its Padeswood cement works, which will connect to the planned HyNet CO 2 transport and storage system, according to a press release. The company is already carrying out a CCS feasibility study at the site, which will provide a clear design basis and cost estimate for the next stage.

“Yesterday’s announcement is great news for HeidelbergCement, and a well-deserved recognition for the HyNet consortium and our colleagues working on CCS in the UK as part of this collaborative project. Cutting CO 2 emissions is a key priority for us, and we are delighted to add our Padeswood cement works to our growing range of CCS activities, as a key part of our pathway to reaching net zero”, said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board, HeidelbergCement.

HyNet aims to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial cluster in northwest England and north Wales, which would reduce regional CO 2 emissions by up to 10Mta by 2030.

Published under