Cement market in Spain expands 4% in September

ICR Newsroom By 21 October 2021

Cement consumption in Spain advanced 4.4 per cent to 1,305,861Mt in September 2021 when compared with the equivalent period in 2020, according to Spain's cement association, Oficemen. In the first nine months of the year, demand increased to 11,127,341t, up 12 per cent YoY.



Exports from Spain in September 2021 declined 5.9 per cent to 482,241t when compared with September 2020. However, in the 9M21 there was a 22 per cent increase YoY.



Imports expanded by more than 10 per cent in the January-September 2021 period when compared with the 9M20.

