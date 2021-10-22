Gasmet supplies Holcim Croatia with CMM system

Gasmet has supplied its continuous mercury monitoring (CMM) system to Holcim Croatia (Holcim group) to monitor mercury emissions and maintain higher levels of plant operation safety. The CMM system was distributed by RACI, which handles Gasmet products in Slovenia and Croatia.

While Croatia currently has no legislation for continuous monitoring of mercury emissions, Holcim has strict limits for emissions from its own cement plants. "The product gives us exactly what we want – peace of mind. We know where we stand with our Hg emissions," said Ivan Maric, Holcim Croatia production engineer.

