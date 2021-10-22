Yanbu Cement Co sees revenue up 10% in 9M21

Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Cement Co has reported a 55.8 per cent YoY decline in net profit to SAR36.4m (US$9.71m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to SAR82.48m in the year-ago period. Revenue also fell 13.5 per cent YoY to SAR207.78m from SAR240.36m in the 3Q20.
During the first nine months of the year, the company recorded a 28.7 per cent decrease in profit to SAR149.69m from SAR210.12m in the 9M20. However, revenue was up 10 per cent YoY to SAR742.87m in the 9M21.
