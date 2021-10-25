CemNet.com » Cement News » Attock Cement records 22% decline in revenue

Attock Cement records 22% decline in revenue

25 October 2021


Pakistan’s Attock Cement has announced a 21.6 per cent YoY decrease in consolidated revenue to PKR5.73bn (US$32.86m) in the quarter ending 30 September 2021, compared to PKR7.31bn in the year-ago period.

Profit also fell 46 per cent YoY to PKR373.3m from PKR691.7m in the 1QFY20-21.

