Attock Cement records 22% decline in revenue

25 October 2021

Pakistan’s Attock Cement has announced a 21.6 per cent YoY decrease in consolidated revenue to PKR5.73bn (US$32.86m) in the quarter ending 30 September 2021, compared to PKR7.31bn in the year-ago period.



Profit also fell 46 per cent YoY to PKR373.3m from PKR691.7m in the 1QFY20-21.

