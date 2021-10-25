Cemex Ventures invests in Voyage Control start-up

25 October 2021

Cemex Ventures and Taronga Venture are investing in Voyage Control, a UK-based start-up for a digital platform to facilitate construction logistics and on-site coordination.

Voyage Control’s platform reduces delays, waste and cost overruns in construction material delivery processes through optimised scheduling of deliveries and real-time transactions. The platform also supports CO 2 reduction in transportation of materials.

“The investment from Cemex Ventures aims to integrate Voyage Control with Cemex’s digital assets, allowing us to provide a better and more complete service to our clients, said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.

