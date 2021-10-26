Holcim announces its 2030 people strategy

Holcim has announced its 2030 people strategy, which focusses on bridging the world’s housing and infrastructure gap, improving livelihoods and upholding the highest standards of human rights.

On its journey to build progress for people and the planet, Holcim states it will: “Accelerate access to adequate housing and infrastructure to improve living standards for all, continue to support communities, from health and education to skill building and respect human rights and implement the highest standards of due diligence worldwide in its operations, communities and across its value chain.”

With its commitment, Holcim will create CHF500m (US$545.3m) of social value by 2030. This builds on the company helping over 31m people with more than CHF200m in social investment over the last five years.

Holcim is measuring its social value creation by a combination of investment made and revenue generated together with social partners. It also includes the number of schools, hospitals, rural roads and affordable housing renovated or built.

Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: “Our business plays an essential role in society's progress. We build the roads, bridges, hospitals and schools that enable people to thrive around the world. With three billion people expected to lack access to adequate housing by 2030, I am committed to putting our business to work to uplift our communities.”

