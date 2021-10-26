Tarmac sets its 2030 goals

26 October 2021

Tarmac (CRH group) is building on its sustainability strategy to set out ambitious goals for the company to achieve by 2030, and beyond.



The 2030 goals build on the company's long-term strategy which, over the last six years, has seen it successfully cut CO 2 by 24 per cent per tonne of product (against a 1990 baseline), and recover, recycle and reuse over 50Mt of waste from other sectors, for use as a fuel or as a constituent material, in the manufacture of its products.

Aligned to Tarmac's commercial strategy and corporate purpose, the sustainability strategy focusses on three key themes that are central to business operations and customers: people, planet and solutions. Against each of these themes, Tarmac has identified key priority areas of focus and set ambitious commitments, alongside specific goals and detailed performance targets.

Tarmac's 2030 commitments include:

• to develop a zero-harm culture that enables positive mental, social and financial wellbeing

• to continue to build an inclusive and diverse workforce and upskill employees to provide more opportunities and meet future business needs

• to be net zero before 2050 and cut CO 2 by 45 per cent per tonne of product by 2030 (against a 1990 baseline)

• to manage climate risks and opportunities across all Tarmac sites and use land assets to deploy nature-based solutions to reduce CO 2 and achieve biodiversity net gain

• to use over 70Mt of waste from other industries, as alternative fuels, in its processes and products

• to ensure 100 per cent of procured goods and services are responsibly sourced.



Commenting on the launch of the next phase of the sustainability strategy, Dr Martyn Kenny, sustainability director at Tarmac said: “This is an important evolution of our long-term strategy and confirms our commitment to be net zero before 2050.”

Published under