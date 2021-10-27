Ramco Cements announces 19% increase in revenue

27 October 2021

India’s Ramco Cements has posted an 18.7 per cent YoY increase in consolidated revenue to INR15.03bn (US$200.1m) in the quarter ending September 2021. The company was reportedly supported by better volumes and pricing in the light of strong cement demand.



Net profit surged 111.8 per cent to INR5.16bn from INR2.44bn in the July-September 2020 period.

Published under