Orient Cement records 28% YoY revenue increase

27 October 2021

India’s Orient Cement has recorded a consolidated revenue of INR6.13bn (US$81.63m) in the 2QFY21-22, up 28.4 per cent YoY from INR4.78bn in the comparable period of the previous fiscal.

Net profit also climbed 63.4 per cent YoY to INR568.8m from INR348.2m.

