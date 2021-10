Kenyan sees record cement consumption in July

27 October 2021

Kenya’s cement consumption grew to 726,823t in July, the highest in the last decade records the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics.

The record demand is linked to several ongoing mega infrastructure projects such as, the Nairobi Expressway, Dogo Kundu Bypass, James Gichuru-Rironi highway, Nairobi Western Bypass and dam construction.

