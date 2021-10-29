Fives Pillard wins east European order

Fives Pillard is installing a raw material-drying hot gas generator for a cement plant in eastern Europe.



The 75MW hot gas generator will operate with air at 250°C. During its start-up it will be fired with natural gas until it reaches 30 per cent of its power capacity, after which peat will become the main fuel.



The client's objective is to reduce the cost of clinker production by replacing natural gas with a less expensive pulverised fuel, peat. The difficulty of this project is the combustion of this rarely used product. The peat must be finely crushed to obtain a granulometry adapted to a good combustion.



The hot gas generator had been delivered in 2018 and was installed this summer under the supervision of Fives Pillard personnel on site. On this occasion Fives Pillard delivered a Pillard STAPILDOS™ doser as well as a silo with all the necessary safety features for the use of peat.



The finalisation of the start-up is scheduled for October 2021.

