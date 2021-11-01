Holcim sets 2050 entire value chain net-zero targets

Holcim has set industry-first 2050 net-zero targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), building on its 2030 commitments approved in September 2020. Setting a new milestone for its sector, the group's targets cover its entire value chain, including both direct and indirect emissions, following the three ‘scopes’ established by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim said: "The building sector has an essential role to play to accelerate our world’s transition to net zero. I am proud to be joining the Science Based Targets initiative today to announce Holcim’s net zero pathway to 2050. By setting the first Net-Zero Standard for our industry, we are walking the talk on our commitment to take science-driven action to win the race to net zero."

