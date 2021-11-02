Nuvoco launches two products for its Zero M Brand

02 November 2021

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd has launched Zero M Water Shield 2K and Zero M Speedex Tile Grout in a virtual event. Developed at the Nuvoco Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC), the products are ready to use and are designed to provide excellent resistance to water ingress, claims Nuvoco Vistas Corp.

Zero M Watershield 2K is a two-component acrylic cementitious coating formulated to be mixed on-site and applied over the concrete and masonry surfaces by brush, to provide an elastomeric waterproof membrane. The product is available in 3kg and 15kg packs, currently across northern markets of India and soon to be available in eastern markets.

Zero M Speedex Tile Grout is ready-to-use unsanded tile grout, consisting of cement, polymers, fillers and special additives. It is available in a 1kg pouch in white and ivory colours, recommended for vitrified, non-vitrified, ceramic and stone tiles. The product is available in the eastern and northern markets of India.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Madhumita Basu, chief strategy and marketing officer, said, "These latest additions to the Zero M range bring us closer to our brand vision of building a safer, smarter and sustainable world. We will continue our efforts to bring innovations that aid in creating a sustainable construction ecosystem by promoting the reduction of wastage and ensuring longevity."

