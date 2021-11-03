Cemex Miami plant receives 2021 Energy Star Certification

03 November 2021

Cemex has announced that its cement plant in Miami, Florida, has been recognised by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 11th consecutive year for its ongoing energy efficiency and sustainability efforts, earning 2021 Energy Star® Certification.

To earn the achievement each year, including for the 2021 certification, operations at the Miami Cement plant had to reach Energy Star Plant Energy Performance Indicators and rank in the top 25 per cent of similar US facilities.

Cemex USA President, Jaime Muguiro, said: “Our team at our Miami Cement Plant is helping set the standard for our industry, demonstrating what can be possible, and we are proud of their ongoing environmental performance and commitment.”

The certification is the latest accolade for Cemex USA from the EPA Energy Star Programme. The company was recently named 2021 EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence, marking the third consecutive year for the honour.

Published under