Holcim and Volvo Autonomous Solutions collaborate on autonomous dumper trial

04 November 2021

Holcim Switzerland and Volvo Autonomous Solutions have entered into a collaboration to jointly test and further develop the use of autonomous electric dumpers in a limestone quarry.

Holcim Switzerland and Volvo Autonomous Solutions will jointly test and further develop the use of autonomous electric dumpers at Holcim's Gabenchopf quarry in Siggenthal, Switzerlandt. The battery-electric dumpers that are currently being tested mark a groundbreaking step in the industry: not only are they quieter and more sustainable than conventional dumpers but also safer. They are also the world's first commercially-available, CE-certified electric and autonomous transport solution for the quarry and cement industry, says Holcim.

"This project shows a sustainable transportation solution that is commercially viable and reflects the technological changes in connectivity, automation and electrification," said Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. "Thanks to a strong partnership with Holcim Switzerland, this happens in a real environment, supported by two committed companies that want to help shape the future together."



The tests and the possible use of battery-electric dumpers is part of Holcim's digitisation initiative ‘Plant of Tomorrow. As part of this initiative, Holcim is testing automation technologies, robotics and artificial intelligence throughout the production process to develop innovative solutions for safer, more efficient and more sustainable cement production.

Published under