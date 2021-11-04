Cementos Molins completes Calucem acquisition

04 November 2021

Cementos Molins has successfully closed the acquisition of Calucem, announced in early August, following all regulatory approvals, according to the company.



Julio Rodríguez, CEO of Cementos Molins, highlights: “I warmly welcome the Calucem team into the Cementos Molins family. Today marks a new and exciting milestone in the history of Calucem and Cementos Molins and, with this integration, we have excellent business development opportunities for a new step forward to our strategy of profitable and sustainable growth”. Yuri Bouwhuis, CEO of Calucem, comments “We are excited about the integration into Cementos Molins, where we will accelerate our development and create together more value for all our stakeholders.”



Germany-based Calucem has an impressive track-record of bringing to market innovative and game-changing products in terms of CO 2 reduction for the construction sector. Calucem has a bauxite quarry in Turkey, a production plant with a deep-sea port in Croatia, allowing it to serve global end-customers in more than 60 countries, leveraging its global innovation centre in Germany and an extensive network of sales offices and distribution centres across Europe, the USA and Asia.



Cementos Molins was advised by Cuatrecasas and Schoenherr under Spanish and Croatian law, respectively. Additionally, Cementos Molins has refinanced and optimised the financing debt of Calucem at the closing, which has been carried out by Banca Intesa Sanpaolo through its subsidiary in Croatia, Privredna banka Zagreb which acted as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

