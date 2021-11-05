Holcim and Cemex among founding members of First Movers Coalition

05 November 2021

Holcim and Cemex are among the companies that have joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC) as founding members at COP26 to drive green demand and carbon technologies to advance climate goals. The initiative aims to accelerate innovation and the development of early-stage decarbonisation technologies by leveraging their combined purchasing power.

The coalition will work across the eight key hard-to-abate industries of cement, steel, aluminium, chemicals, shipping aviation and trucking, accounting for a third of global carbon emissions. The coalition is a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the US Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

John Kerry said: "The First Movers Coalition is a platform for the world’s leading global companies to make purchasing commitments to create early markets for critical technologies needed to achieve net-zero by 2050. In this critical decade, we not only need to deploy as rapidly as possible existing clean energy technologies, such as wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage, but also drive innovation for our long-term decarbonisation goals."

Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: "The net-zero transition requires unprecedented collaboration across value chains. The First Movers Coalition can achieve this. Together we can grow the demand for net-zero solutions to drive more investment in next-generation green technologies. As a founding member, Holcim is committed to taking action on both the demand and supply side. We will buy more net-zero vehicles and continue to grow our range of green building solutions to scale up net-zero construction."

"With its Future in Action program, Cemex is committed to lead on the road to carbon neutrality. We are proud to join forces with the World Economic Forum and other global companies to accelerate the development of critical new decarbonising technologies. Our shared goals and the investments announced today would not be possible without the steadfast leadership shown throughout this process by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and the World Economic Forum," said Cemex's CEO, Fernando A González.

In addition to being a founding member of the FMC, Cemex has joined the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign and the Business Ambition for 1.5˚C coalition.

Published under