Prince of Wales visits Renfrew CCUS project

08 November 2021

The Prince of Wales visited the world’s smallest industrial carbon capture technology, pioneered by Carbon Clean, at a site visit in Renfrew, Glasgow, during COP26.

The Prince of Wales champions the development and adoption of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) solutions through a CCUS Task Force within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), which he launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Prince of Wales came to see the technology in operation at Doosan Babcock’s Emissions Test Reduction Facility in Renfrew, Glasgow, where it has been tested since July 2020. The partnership with Carbon Clean has delivered benefits for the local community, creating additional employment opportunities at the facility that had been inactive for some time.

