Lucky Cement posts 15% fall in revenue in 10M21

09 November 2021

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 27.5 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD276.7m (US$9.84m) in October 2021, compared to TWD381.65m in the year-ago period.



In the first 10 months of the year, revenue decreased 14.9 per cent to TWD3.18bn from TWD3.74bn in the 10M20.

