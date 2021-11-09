Lucky Cement posts 15% fall in revenue in 10M21

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 27.5 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD276.7m (US$9.84m) in October 2021, compared to TWD381.65m in the year-ago period.
In the first 10 months of the year, revenue decreased 14.9 per cent to TWD3.18bn from TWD3.74bn in the 10M20.
